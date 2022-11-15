High Speed Driver Crashes, Is Arrested in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say someone drove a Jeep at over 100mph through residential streets Monday night. It began around 11pm when a Kennewick Police Officer tried stopping a vehicle driving recklessly near 10th Avenue and Edison Street. The vehicle pulled over at first, and then abruptly took off at a high rate of speed. The officer tried stopping it again, but the driver would not pull over. The officer broke off the chase.

About 10 minutes later the Jeep was again spotted traveling eastbound on Clearwater Ave near Union at speeds of around 100mph. The vehicle ran the red light at Clearwater and US Highway 395 and failed to negotiate the turn to go north on 395. He in turn, police say, struck a light pole. The driver fled on foot and officers ultimately had to chase him and use a taser to bring him into custody. He was said to be 27-years-old and from Benton City. The driver was booked into the Benton County Jail for suspicion of DUI (drugs), Attempt to Elude Police, Hit and Run, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.