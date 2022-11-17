See Hidden Washington Forest Straight from Harry Potter Books

Out of all the places in the northwest, this one forest makes me feel like I am living inside a Harry Potter book with its tall moss-covered trees and creepy vibe. Do you know where this hidden forest is in Washington State?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What is the Forbidden Forest from Harry Potter?

There are lots of beautiful places in Washington State, but none are as unique as this ancient forest. It looks and feels just like the Forbidden Forest in Harry Potter. If you haven't read the books or seen the movies, you probably don't know what the Forbidden Forest is, so let me explain.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Forbidden Forest was located just off the school grounds and was filled with dangerous creatures in the Harry Potter world. They called it the Forbidden Forest because the Hogwarts students were never allowed to go there unless brought by school staff. Lots of Harry's adventures happened around or in the Forbidden Forest.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Where is this Magical Forest in Washington State?

Our forest that looks like it is from Harry Potter books is not only unique for Washington, but you can't find anything like it in the whole United States or even the world. It is called the Hoh Rainforest and is filled with huge moss-covered trees located in Olympic Park that will blow your mind.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The forest has been protected since 1938 to protect "the finest example of primeval forests" according to congress. Just look at the pictures and you can see how special this rainforest is.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Why is the Huh Rain Forest so Special?

The rainforest still looks basically the same as it has for the last 5,000 years and it is the only forest of its kind in the United States. That is what makes it so special and why it is protected. The forest is filled with life everywhere from seemingly unlimited amounts of foliage to birds and even elk and is visited by tons of hikers every year.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Hoh Lake in Washington State

The rainforest also sits on the edge of lake Hoh which could easily be the same lake near Hogwarts school in the books because it is so beautiful. Be warned because the hike is long and tough to get to the lake climbing to 3800 feet, but it is worth it. This rainforest trail is one of the most beautiful and special places in the world that you can visit. How do you find it in Washington, and can anyone explore it?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

How do You Find Hoh Rain Forest in Washington State?

The Hoh Rainforest is found about 13 miles south of Forks Washington. If you want to explore, the area is great for easy hiking with mostly flat elevation. There are three trails to choose from, two shorter trails and one larger 12-mile-long trail. Even the 12-mile hike has flat elevations for most trails, making them accessible for moderately experienced hikers.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What are the Directions to Find the Hoh Rainforest?

Directions from the Washington Trail Association say to "head south on U.S. Highway 101 for about 13 miles. Turn east onto Upper Hoh Road and continue about 18.2 miles to the road end where the ranger station and trailhead are located."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Make sure you come prepared and have read all the camping and safety instructions identified by the National Park Service. Also, DO NOT forget to bring your wand because you never know what you might run into out there.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...