Heavy Damage from Early Morning Fire in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- An early morning fire in Pasco Saturday sent crews rushing to the scene of a home said to be fully involved. The Pasco Fire Department says the fire broke out off 916 South 5th Avenue around 6:50. While the home was vacant, it threatened a few other houses in the area.

The blaze was so large, that firefighters from Kennewick Fire, Richland Fire, Franklin County Fire District 3, and Benton County Fire District 1 all responded. The fire apparently knocked out power and phone service to the surrounding areas. South 5th Avenue had to be blocked off between B and C Streets. There is no cause on the fire.