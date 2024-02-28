Hanford B Reactor Tours Back For a Limited Time

Toward the end of last summer the decision was made to shut down the tours at the Hanford B reactor for two years so maintenance projects could be completed at the site.

Much needed repairs such as a roof replacement and electrical work were scheduled to take place at the facility that was the first full scale plutonium production reactor in the world.

Last year there were close to 4,000 visitors that took the B Reactor tour, thanks in part to the movie "Oppenheimer". Even though Hanford gets little more than a passing mention in the film, it was still part of the trio of sites that comprised the Manhattan Project, and people wanted to see history up close.

Two pieces of good news have emerged since the 2023 tour season ended in November:

1) The construction schedule for the facility is set to begin later this summer.

2) That means more tours can be conducted until they are ready to commence work.

This Monday, March 4th, you can begin signing up for tours for as long as they last. Right now that is expected to last into June. Last year the tours booked out in two days so if you are interested I would highly suggested you book as soon as possible.

On one of my parent's visits to the Tri-Cities I took them on the B Reactor tour and impressive doesn't describe it. If you are a history buff, and you want to see it frozen in time, do yourself a favor and take the B Reactor tour before it closes until 2025 at the earliest.

To reserve your spot before they are gone...click here.