H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes Fly for Testing in Tri-Cities Friday

Spring testing for H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes is coming to the Tri-Cities this Friday and best of all it is free!

H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Fleet Comes to Tri-Cities This Friday

The biggest event all year long in the Tri-Cities is easily the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane races every year with the Watter Follies. Tens of thousands of people have been coming for decades to the Tri-Cities for the best view of hydroplane racing that you can get. This Friday, there will be plenty of space to check out 7 H1 Unlimited Hystroplane teams as they return for the first official event of the year.

If you love unlimited hydroplanes but hate all the huge crowds and heat that come with racing, this Friday would be perfect for you with the spring testing. The testing starts early Friday morning at 9 am and will run until about 3 or 4 in the afternoon. Let me explain why this is one of the best times to see boats in person.

Why Spring Testing is Great for Hydroplane Fans

The heat in late July and early August in the Tri-Cities can be very brutal with normal highs near or above 100° usually during the races. One of the best things I enjoy about spring testing is the much cooler temps between 70° and 85°. This Friday will be just about perfect with sunny skies, 74°, and light wind.

Another great reason to come to spring testing is that each boat team actually puts in more laps than during a weekend race. With 7 boat race teams in town for testing, you will see lots of high speed on the water. Yes indeed, there will only be one boat on the water at a time, but there will be minimal time without one on the water. Each team will want to get as much time as possible before the official H1 Unlimited Hydroplane season starts making it one of the best times to watch.

The only small cost you might have is $5 if you want to park close to the pits, otherwise, parking is completely free all day at spots further away. Check out the full video from the 2023 testing in the Tri-Cities to see exactly what to expect.