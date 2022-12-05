Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff

Man who crashed car into utility pole south of Grandview was shot, say Deputies (Google maps) Man who crashed car into utility pole south of Grandview was shot, say Deputies (Google maps) loading...

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation.

Death now a homicide

According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case.

Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that 36-year-old Armando Jimenez-Cruz from Grandview was behind the wheel.

In the evening hours of November 23rd, Deputies and Grandview Police were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. The location is just under a mile south of Grandview.

Upon arrival, they found Cruz's car had crashed into a utility pole. Yakima County Deputies were told by Grandview Police when they arrived Cruz was dead and had sustained a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not said where Cruz was shot, or if the wound occurred while driving or prior, nor have they said if the injury led to him crashing into the pole.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.