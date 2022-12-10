Need a JOB? Goodwill is Hosting a Job Fair This Monday & Tuesday

If you're looking for a job, Goodwill Industries is looking for you!

Goodwill Industries is hosting 2 hiring events in our area.

The first is Monday, December 12th at the Pasco Connection Center, on Court Street. (3521 West Court Street, Suite B) The event will be held from 10 am till 2 pm.

The 2nd hiring event will be Tuesday, December 13th, at the College Place Employment Connection Center. (1017 Northeast C Street) The event is from 10 am till 2 pm.

Goodwill is looking to fill multiple Workforce Development positions. Anyone looking for employment is welcome to attend.

It's been a tough time since the pandemic. Some people are looking for full time work, Some are looking for part time positions. Some people are wanting to make a career change. Whatever it is, why not see what these job fairs have to offer?

What's the story with Goodwil Industries?

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia is one of 157 autonomous member agencies of the Goodwill network. Established in 1969, Goodwill Industries of the Columbia operates in a 13-county region of southcentral Washington and northeastern Oregon, with stores in Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, Walla Walla, Wenatchee, Sunnyside, and Hermiston.

For more information about the Goodwill Industries hiring events, go here.

