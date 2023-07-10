Gas Prices Down in Yakima But Still Spendy To Fill The Tank

If you're filling the tank in Yakima this week officials at GasBuddy say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 13.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 2.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 51.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

HOW ABOUT THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE STATE?

A press release from GasBuddy says the national cost of diesel has is down 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon. GasBuddy says you'll find the cheapest gas in the valley and in the state in Wapato priced Sunday at $3.80 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state of Washington on Monday is $4.96 per gallon unchanged from last week. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon Monday.

WHO KNOWS WHERE THE PRICE OF GAS IS GOING THIS SUMMER

"After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

July 10, 2022: $5.09/g (U.S. Average: $4.66/g)

July 10, 2021: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 10, 2020: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 10, 2019: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 10, 2018: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 10, 2017: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 10, 2016: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

July 10, 2015: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 10, 2014: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

July 10, 2013: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.93/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.91/g.

Seattle- $5.04/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $5.05/g.

Washington- $4.91/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.91/g.

