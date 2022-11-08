9 Ways to Celebrate the Beaver Full Blood Moon Total Eclipse
With fresh snow on the ground and full moon rising in the sky tonight, this is the perfect time to reset your goals as we fully embrace the Fall season. I'm sure you noticed how big and bright the moon was last night, it was only at 99%, so what makes tonight full moon so special?
Full Beaver Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse
The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse! The Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse will be visible across North America, parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. It will also be the first-ever total lunar eclipse to coincide the Election Day in the United States.
Did You Catch It This Morning?
It was tough in the Pacific Northwest because of the snow that came rolling in but tonight the Beaver Blood Moon will be at 100% and hopefully visible from wherever you are searching for it.
Affirmation for You
I Am Ok
From Mindful Messages
All that I feel is ok. I hold myself in love through the unsureness, the worry, doubt, anger, fear, anxiety, rejection, or overwhelm. I am thankful to feel the full range of emotions that I do. These emotions are the very contract that leads to my higher expansion.
Celebrate the Full Moon Properly
This is a great time for resetting so grab yourself a piece of paper and write down the things you do that prevent you from being your truest most authentic self. Take a candle to that note and burn it, allowing the ashes to get caught up in the breeze underneath the full moon.
Take a moment to bask in the moonlight, taking deep healing breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. Reconnect with yourself.
Pick something that symbolizes happiness for you and carry it with you while you visualize light and love around you. Touch it as often as you need to find peace and comfort.