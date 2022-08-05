Fire Destroys Boat, But Crews Save Garage, Home in Kennewick

Home where fire was reported (Google street view) Home where fire was reported (Google street view) loading...

Minutes save lives and homes.

Kennewick Fire Crews save garage, home from destruction

Just prior to 6 AM Friday morning (August 5th) Kennewick Fire Crews responded to a report of a massive fire burning at a home located at 708 West 27th Ave. (this image is of the address where fire was reported)

Upon arrival, the crews found a large boat fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading to the side and eaves of the garage of the home.

The 9-1-1 caller had said they saw flames from the top of the house, fire had just begun to spread up the garage, which was a few feet from where the boat was parked.

However, fire crews were able to get enough water onto the structure they beat back the flames, according to a report from Chad Michael of the KFD, the garage and attic were about "one minute" away from being part of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known

Although the boat was completely destroyed, and extensive damage was done to the external outside wall of the garage, the home was saved. No injuries were reported. Investigators continue to work the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.