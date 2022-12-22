Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row

Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day.

The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m.

Crews were sent back the location at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night after the home was reportedly on fire once again.

Spokesperson Kay McKellar says investigators are still looking into what happened.

"The cause of the original fire, as well as the reignition, are both under investigation."

McKellar says the house, which was heavily damaged in the initial fire, is now being considered a total loss.

The home's two occupants escaped without injury after Tuesday's fire broke out and were already in temporary housing provided by the Red Cross when the second fire occurred.