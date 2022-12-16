Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Suspect in custody (KPD) Suspect in custody (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars.

Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured

Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.

Friday, KPD reported that Mr. Curran was located and apprehended at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of West 10th Ave. in Kennewick.

It is believed he will be extradited to Yakima on the felony, and the Kennewick CAT (criminal apprehension team) continues their investigation concerning the stolen vehicles.

Fast work!