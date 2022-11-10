Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.

An autopsy is being scheduled for later this week.

If you know anything about the shooting contact Detective Jesus Arreguin at 509-574-2565. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

