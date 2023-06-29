Does a Dangerous Sex Offender or Kidnapper Live Near You?
Dangerous sex offenders live in Yakima County. That's a well known fact. But where do they live? Do they live in your neighborhood? Over the last 5 years the number of sex offenders who live in Yakima has been consistently between 500 and 700.
MORE THAN 900 SEX OFFENDERS CALL YAKIMA HOME TODAY
Today a total of 910 offenders live in the county. 61 of the offenders are considered the most dangerous to reoffend and are labeled as Level Three Sex Offenders.
DANGEROUS KIDNAPPERS ARE ALSO BEING MONITORED
But sex offenders aren't the only ones being monitored in the community.
Authorities in the county are also monitoring 13 people who have been convicted of kidnapping. The latest person convicted of kidnapping and released into the community is 36-year-old Tyler Davis. He's now living in the 800 block of East Spruce Street. He's now being monitored by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. He was convicted of unlawful imprisonment in 2015.
THE JOB OF AUTHORITIES IS TO MONITOR THE OFFENDERS BUT YOU NEED TO KNOW WHERE THEY LIVE AS WELL
Authorities monitor the offenders when they are released from prison and each month authorities in Yakima arrest people for not registering with authorities. Police in cities in the valley monitor the offenders on a weekly basis as well as Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The offenders are required to register with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office when they are released from prison. They must provide an address or if they are homeless they're required to check in weekly with the sheriff's office.
To see if you live near an offender check the website https://www.yakimacounty.us/267/Sex-Offenders
SOME ARE ARRESTED FOR NOT REGISTERING WITH AUTHORITIES
Some don't follow the rules and fail to register and every month authorities arrest offenders for failing to register. Authorities are urging parents to know where the offenders live to protect kids, especially the Level 3 offenders who they say are the most likely to reoffend.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday