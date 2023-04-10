Washington and Oregon are two key states in the Pacific Northwest that are well known for their stunning natural beauty, diverse communities, and rich history.

As such, it's not surprising that Washington and Oregon are also home to the final resting places of many notable figures who have contributed to the cultural, political, and social fabric of the region.

Three Famous People Buried in Washington State

1. Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee was a legendary martial artist, actor, and filmmaker who revolutionized the way that martial arts were perceived and practiced in the Western world. He is known for his iconic roles in movies like "Enter the Dragon" and "Way of the Dragon," as well as his development of the martial art Jeet Kune Do.

Despite his untimely death at the age of 32, Bruce Lee's legacy continues to inspire and influence generations of martial artists, actors, and fans around the world. Bruce Lee is buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Seattle, Washington.

2. Captain Phil Harris

Captain Phil Harris was a popular figure in the world of commercial fishing, best known for his appearances on the Discovery Channel reality show "Deadliest Catch."

He was the captain of the fishing vessel Cornelia Marie and his tough but fair leadership style made him a beloved figure among his crew and fans of the show. He’s buried at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynwood, Washington.

3. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix was a legendary musician, known for his incredible guitar skills and innovative approach to music. Thought by many to be the greatest guitar player of the Rock n Roll era, he famously played guitar left-handed, and most often used a right-handed guitar, playing it upside-down and strung to accommodate his playing.

He left a lasting impact on the music industry and continues to inspire generations of musicians. A Seattle native, he is buried at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, Washington.

Three Famous People Buried in Oregon

1. Linus Pauling

Linus Pauling was an American chemist, biochemist, and peace activist who won two unshared Nobel Prizes. The first Nobel Prize was in 1954 for chemistry, and in 1962 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work against the use of nuclear weaponry and the nuclear arms race.

He made important contributions to the understanding of chemical bonding and the nature of the chemical bond. He is buried at Oswego Pioneer Cemetery at Lake Oswego, Oregon.

2. Carl Banks

Carl Banks is an American Cartoonist perhaps best known for his work with Disney and the illustrations and animations of the beloved Disney character, Donald Duck.

He was also known for the creation of many other characters such as Scrooge McDuck, in comic books and animated features. He is buried at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, in Grants Pass, Oregon.

3. Rowdy Roddy Piper

Rowdy Roddy Piper, born Roderick George Toombs in Canada, made a name for himself in professional wrestling and was best known as a wrestler in the WWF (what is now the WWE).

Though Canadian, he used his Scottish heritage as a vehicle to set him apart, wearing a kilt and entering the ring to the powerfully distinctive sound of bagpipes. He is buried at Crescent Grove Cemetery in Tigard, Oregon.

