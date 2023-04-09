The 2023 MLB season kicked off for the Seattle Mariners a week ago Thursday.

The M's hosted the Cleveland Guardians and were victorious on opening day, followed by three straight losses. Would the Guardians be any kinder when the Mariners visited this weekend?

Seattle Mariners Win Two of Three in Cleveland

The Seattle Mariners won the first two games of a three-game affair against American League rival Cleveland Guardians on Friday, and Saturday. Easter Sunday's game would have a close but frustrating outcome for Mariners fans.

The game was tight and explosive in the last few innings, going all the way to the bottom of the 12th before the Guardians clenched the victory 7 to 6.

Mariners Head to Chicago to Meet the Cubs

The M's are now 4 and 6 in this young season, and they'll begin a three-game stint against the Chicago Cubs in the windy city beginning Monday, April 10th.

The Mariners will be back in Seattle to take on the Rockies Friday, April 14th.