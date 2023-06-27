Essentials for a Washington State Summer

Be prepared and have a ball! Summertime in Washington State is absolutely amazing. From the rivers and lakes to the hiking trails and views! I have compiled a list of "essentials" you will need this summer to ensure a very comfortable and fun summer!

Summer Essentials for Washington State Summers:

1. Sunscreen

Do not be one of those people who gets one of those gnarly sunburns! I have been that person before. Blusters and all. Learn from me, wear your sunscreen!

2. Water

Stay Hydrated! Plan ahead and fill a water bottle halfway, lay it diagonal in the freezer. Once frozen, fill the bottle up the rest of the way to nice ice-cold water.

3. Sunglasses

Think of sunglasses as "sunscreen" for your eyes! Make sure they have "uv protection."

4. Bug Repellant

One Word: Mosquitos.

5. A Big Hat

Make sure to get a big hat that will give you great shade. Find the wide brimmed hats to shade the back of your neck!

6. A Fan / Cooling System

It gets hot here! You can even find those cool, water mist fans. Those are my favorite.

7. Aloe Vera

Let's say you do get burned; pure Aloe Vera is the way to go!

8. Shade

Find the shade and set up camp/your beach area. Maybe arrive to places early to nab the right shaded spot for your summer fun!

9. Summer Clothes

This is not the time to whip out grandmas christmas sweater she spent all last year making for you. Tanks, Shorts, swimsuits, and if you live alone, heck going naked won't be judged. Unless people can clearly see you, then well I didn't say a word and you should maybe cover up?

10. Deodorant

Since I gave reasonings for every other item, I won't skip this one... Wear Deodorant ya sick nasty! Nobody, not even you want to smell the sweat. Summers are hot, we sweat, do yourself a favor (and us) and put the deodorant on. Thank you.

Let's have an awesome Washington State Summer and be prepared!

