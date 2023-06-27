3 Central WA Cities Will Be Extra Hot: With Temps in the 100s
It has begun to heat up in Central and South Eastern Washington, and It's about to get even hotter as we head toward the 4th of July Holiday. As one of the lovers of summer sunshine and everything that brings with it, I've discovered some ways to embrace and not try to beat the summer heat. Without the hot summer rays, cannonballing into a nice cool pool wouldn't feel nearly as good as it does. Outdoor grilling and eating would be a lot less enjoyable on a cooler, rainy, Western Washington day. Who doesn't enjoy freshly cut watermelon or a tall glass of iced sun tea? All of those things remind me of growing up in Central Washington and loving it. Which of the three cities on our list will hit 100+ this week?
#1 Wenatchee, Washington
THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 83 DEGREES.
THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN WENATCHEE THIS WEEK: 96 DEGREES.
#2 Kennewick, Washington
THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 88 DEGREES.
THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN KENNEWICK THIS WEEK IS 100 DEGREES.
#3 Yakima, Washington
THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 84 DEGREES.
THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN YAKIMA THIS WEEK IS 96 DEGREES.
#4 Pasco, Washington
THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 88 DEGREES.
THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN PASCO THIS WEEK IS 100 DEGREES.
#5 Ellensburg, Washington
THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 82 DEGREES.
THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN ELLENSBURG THIS WEEK IS 91 DEGREES.
#6 Richland, Washington
THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 88 DEGREES.
THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN RICHLAND THIS WEEK IS 100 DEGREES.
SPOILER ALERT! (too late) Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco are each expecting 100-degree days this week, with even warmer temps possible next week. Wenatchee, Yakima, and Ellensburg, while not hitting the century mark, will each be into the 90s and above normal temperatures.
READ MORE OF BRIAN'S STORIES
PEEK INSIDE THIS $1.7 MILLION DREAM HOME IN TIETON, WA
MISSING CHILDREN IN WASHINGTON. HAVE YOU SEEN THEM?
LICENSE TABS IN WASHINGTON STATE COST TOO MUCH!
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday