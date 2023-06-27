It has begun to heat up in Central and South Eastern Washington, and It's about to get even hotter as we head toward the 4th of July Holiday. As one of the lovers of summer sunshine and everything that brings with it, I've discovered some ways to embrace and not try to beat the summer heat. Without the hot summer rays, cannonballing into a nice cool pool wouldn't feel nearly as good as it does. Outdoor grilling and eating would be a lot less enjoyable on a cooler, rainy, Western Washington day. Who doesn't enjoy freshly cut watermelon or a tall glass of iced sun tea? All of those things remind me of growing up in Central Washington and loving it. Which of the three cities on our list will hit 100+ this week?

#1 Wenatchee, Washington

Mark Raptapolus on Unsplash Mark Raptapolus on Unsplash loading...

THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 83 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN WENATCHEE THIS WEEK: 96 DEGREES.

#2 Kennewick, Washington

Emmanuel Munoz on Unsplash Emmanuel Munoz on Unsplash loading...

THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 88 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN KENNEWICK THIS WEEK IS 100 DEGREES.

#3 Yakima, Washington

Palm Springs of WA Sign in Yakima WA via TSM Yakima Palm Springs of WA Sign in Yakima WA via TSM Yakima loading...

THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 84 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN YAKIMA THIS WEEK IS 96 DEGREES.

#4 Pasco, Washington

Pasco WA via Google Maps Pasco WA via Google Maps loading...

THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 88 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN PASCO THIS WEEK IS 100 DEGREES.

#5 Ellensburg, Washington

Ellensburg WA Emmanuel Munoz on Unsplash Ellensburg WA Emmanuel Munoz on Unsplash loading...

THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 82 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN ELLENSBURG THIS WEEK IS 91 DEGREES.

#6 Richland, Washington

Richland WA via Canva Richland WA via Canva loading...

THE AVERAGE TEMP THIS TIME OF YEAR IS 88 DEGREES.

THE EXPECTED HIGH TEMP IN RICHLAND THIS WEEK IS 100 DEGREES.

SPOILER ALERT! (too late) Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco are each expecting 100-degree days this week, with even warmer temps possible next week. Wenatchee, Yakima, and Ellensburg, while not hitting the century mark, will each be into the 90s and above normal temperatures.

