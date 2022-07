(Sherman Pass, WA) -- It may be the middle of June, but WSDOT had to call in snow plow crews for Highway 20 at Sherman Pass. A few inches of wet snow covered the highway Tuesday.

Schweitzer Mountain also reported snow, but it was too warm to stick. The colder than usual spring weather has helped to delay fire season in much of Washington state, but officials warn that the increased growth could make things worse one conditions begin to dry out.