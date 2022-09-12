Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County

Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:

WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.

The two animals were loaded onto the trailer and taken to receive emergency care for their injuries. They are expected to recover. No word on how the driver of the vehicle is.

Not that I've ever hit elk or even deer, but I'm sure the driver must have been shaken some. This is the second report of a vehicle vs. elk collision recently in the Tri-Cities area.

Please be aware of wildlife, especially when traveling in rural areas late at night or in the early morning.

