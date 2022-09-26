Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland

Area in West Richland where DUI driver crashed (Google street view) Area in West Richland where DUI driver crashed (Google street view) loading...

West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well

Drunk driver demolishes fence in West Richland

Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.

Upon arrival, a victim told them a car had been traveling down the road at a very high rate of speed, lost control, and went through their fence.

Not only did they destroy the fence, they also smashed up the victim's car. The speeding driver backed up out of the yard and raced off. However they were located a few blocks away, it was easy to ID them due to extensive damage to their car.

The driver, whose name, age, and gender were not released, was booked on multiple DUI and driving-related charges. WRPD and other law enforcement agencies again stress that if you are going to be drinking, DON'T get behind the wheel!