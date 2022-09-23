Franklin Co Administrator Resigns, Will Take Job in Oklahoma

(Chickasha, OK) -- The Chickasha, Oklahoma City Council has hired Franklin County Administrator Keith Johnson as their new City Manager. During Thursday’s Special Chickasha City Council Meeting, Council Members approved an employment contract with Johnson.

“As a council, we are thrilled to have someone of Keith’s caliber, and with his experience, coming to lead in Chickasha,” said Mayor Chris Mosley, who is also serving as Interim City Manager.

Johnson told Newsradio 610 KONA that an effort by some Franklin County Commissioners to fire him about a year and a half ago was not the deciding factor in his decision to leave. He cited a desire to be closer to family as the driving fact He did tell Newsradio that it would be a "little dishonest to say it had no bearing on our decision." Johnson’s employment with the City of Chickasha will start in November. No formal resignation date was given.