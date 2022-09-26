Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!

Is Jaywalking Illegal In Washington State?

We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!

A Total Of 1,710 Jaywalking Tickets Were Issued By Seattle Police From 2010 to 2016

I jaywalked over the weekend near Howard Amon Park in Richland and as I did it, I thought, you know I could get a ticket for this.

In Washington State, jaywalking is technically illegal. However, the law is rarely enforced and most police officers will simply tell you to cross at a crosswalk if they see you jaywalking.

In fact, many police officers are themselves guilty of jaywalking!

So why is jaywalking against the law if it's so common and rarely enforced?

Jaywalking laws are intended to keep people safe. By crossing at a crosswalk, you're more likely to be seen by drivers and less likely to be hit by a car.

However, some argue that jaywalking laws are outdated and should be changed. After all, if everyone is doing it, why should there be a law against it?

Others Argue That Jaywalking Rules Are Necessary To Keep People Safe.

What do you think? Are jaywalking laws outdated or necessary? Let us know in the comments below! In the meantime, remember always to use caution when crossing the street, even if there isn't a crosswalk nearby. Your safety is always our top priority!

