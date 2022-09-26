Can You Name the Earliest Washington State Counties? Two Are Obvious

Two Of Washington State's Earliest Counties Are Right Next To The Tri-Cities

Can you name the earliest Washington State counties?



According to historical records, the first counties in Washington State were Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima Counties, which were established in November 1854.

In the nearly 170 years since then, Washington State has gone through many changes, including the addition of many new counties.

Get our free mobile app

Let's Take A Brief Look At The History Of Some Of Washington's Counties.

Walla Walla County is named for the Walla Walla tribe of Native Americans, who have lived in the area for centuries. The county seat is Walla Walla, which is also the largest city in the county. Walla Walla County is home to over 58,000 people.

Photo by Dallas Reedy on Unsplash Photo by Dallas Reedy on Unsplash loading...

Whitman County is named for Marcus Whitman, a missionary who settled in the area in 1842. The county seat is Colfax, and the county is home to over 50,000 people.

Photo by Gulnaz Sh. on Unsplash Photo by Gulnaz Sh. on Unsplash loading...

Yakima County was originally established as part of Oregon Territory before becoming part of Washington Territory in 1853.

The county is named for the Yakima tribe of Native Americans who have lived in the area for centuries. The county seat is Yakima, and the county has a population of over 250,000 people.

Washington State Has A Long And Varied History When It Comes To Its Counties.

Today, there are 39 counties in Washington State, each with its own unique story. What do you think is the most interesting thing about Washington State's counties? Let us know in the comments!

Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land 10 States will give you free land, here they are...