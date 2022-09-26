Here’s 3 Reasons Why Washington State Deserves To Be on the Happiest List

There was a recent ranking of the top 20 happiest states in the nation from msn.com and Washington State didn't even rank in the top 20.

I've got a bone to pick with that ranking as a recent mentalfloss.com article had Seattle listed as one of the happiest places in the nation.

Photo by Michael Brunk on Unsplash Photo by Michael Brunk on Unsplash loading...

As a true Washingtonian, I need to clear the air and explain why Washington State should make the happiest list of states.

Anyone who's been to Washington State will tell you that it's a pretty magical place. From the snow-capped mountains to the pristine beaches, there's something for everyone in this beautiful state. And, if you're looking for a place to find love, you can't go wrong with Washington. In fact, I'd argue that Washington is one of the happiest places to be in a relationship. Here's why:

There's Something For Everyone In Washington State

One of the best things about Washington is that there truly is something for everyone. Whether you and your partner are into hiking, biking, skiing, or just relaxing in nature, you'll be able to find it all here. And, when you have common interests, it's that much easier to connect with your partner on a deeper level.

Photo by Patricia Zavala on Unsplash Photo by Patricia Zavala on Unsplash loading...

The Scenery Is Stunning In Washington State

Let's be real – one of the best parts about being in a relationship is being able to share special moments with your partner. And, there's no shortage of special moments in Washington. From watching the sunset over Puget Sound to marveling at the misty waterfalls of Olympic National Park, there are endless opportunities for romance in this state. Trust me, your Instagram feed will thank you.

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash loading...

You'll Never Get Bored In Washington State

When you live in Washington, you never have to worry about getting bored. There are always new things to see and do, whether you're exploring a charming small town or checking out a new restaurant in Seattle. Plus, with so much beauty surrounding you, it's easy to appreciate all the little things – like your wonderful relationship.

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash loading...

If you're looking for a happy place to be in a relationship, look no further than Washington State. With its stunning scenery and endless activities, it has everything you need to keep the spark alive – not to mention some of the most romantic views in all of North America.

So why not give it a try? You just might fall head over heels in love.

