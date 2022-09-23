Amazon Is Closing Warehouses , Where Does That Leave The Pasco Project?

Amazon Reported That Some Warehouses Are Being Closed, Canceled, Or Delayed

As reported back in 2021, Amazon is building two massive warehouses that'll bring 1500 jobs to the Tri-Cities area.



Where Does The Amazon Warehouse Closures Leave The Pasco Expansion?

New details are emerging about that Pasco expansion as Amazon is closing warehouses nationwide and canceling future projects.

CNBC reported last week that Amazon is slowing down its warehouse expansion and closing, canceling, and delaying projects nationwide.

Pasco Is Expected To Get Two New Amazon Fulfillment Centers In 2022

There has been a lot of speculation as Amazon has released a statement explaining that its pandemic expansion left the company with too much space.

The majority of closures and cancellations are coming from California and New York but some smaller states are being affected as well.

Amazon did release a statement concerning the closures, cancellations, and delays:

“While we’re closing some of our older sites, we’re also enhancing some of our facilities, and we continue to open new sites as well. In fact, since 2020, we’ve added more than 350 new modern facilities to our network in the U.S. alone and have dozens more facilities under construction here in the U.S. and around the world.”

The good news for Amazon Pasco warehouses is that the project is delayed until 2023.

Amazon had originally hoped to open warehouses located at 1351 S. Road 40 East and 1202 S. Road 40 East in Pasco in 2022 but it looks like the project will get delayed until 2023 but it's still a go according to the company.

CNBC has a complete map outlining the closures and delays here

