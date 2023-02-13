Ready For Paid Parking Downtown? It Starts Soon

Remember all the talk and frustration over parking in downtown Yakima last year?

Paid parking becomes a reality in April of this year.

If you park in downtown Yakima beginning in April you'll be paying a parking fee.

PAID PARKING WILL COST YOU $1 PER HOUR



Paid parking was approved by the Yakima City Council members in October of last year.

The money from the paid parking lots downtown will help support infrastructure downtown because city officials say many areas need work.

The money will fund the upkeep of parking lots sidewalks and other infrastructure in the downtown area. Paid parking in downtown lots and on streets downtown will be from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday with free parking on Sundays. The cost is $1 per hour.

THE CITY HAD NO CHOICE BUT TO CHARGE FOR PARKING

Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison says the city had no other option after a tax proposal to raise needed funds failed in 2020.

Harrison says paid parking will be required in all the city lots downtown including on street parking. City officials say there will be no charge for parking in the lot behind Yakima City Hall because the parking lot is for employees and customers at city hall.Currently parking is free for 2 hours in the city owned downtown parking lots.

Kiosks and a mobile app will be available for people who pay for parking in the downtown lots.

