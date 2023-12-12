Did Amazon Hackers Add “Fake” Lockers to WA State Accounts?

Allegations Surrounding Amazon Hackers and "Fake" Lockers in WA State

You might want to check your Amazon account this morning. I did and here is what I discovered.



Examining Claims of Amazon Hackers Introducing "Fake" Lockers to Washington

So the holiday season is in full swing and I buy most of my Christmas items online from Amazon.com but I recently saw a posting on Facebook that made me take a second look.

A friend of mine had posted that she had "lockers" added to her address on her account. It got me worried so I took a look at my own Amazon account and found nothing.

I decided to do a little digging and Snopes.com posted that Amazon customers were worried about a recent hack where "lockers" had been added to their Amazon accounts.

According to the online rumor, hackers have been able to access Amazon accounts and redirect your purchases to another location.

Snopes.com reached out to Amazon and got this response in return:

This isn’t a data security matter and our systems are secure. Amazon pickup locations were added to a small number of customer accounts in error, and we are working to fix the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and customers with questions about their account are welcome to contact customer service.

So the good news, the Amazon hack is just a rumor and your account should be safe. If you feel in doubt, it never hurts to double-check your account and reach out to Amazon customer support if you see anything amiss in your account.

