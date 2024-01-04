Costco may have a number of products come and go in their warehouses, but the food court fare has been pretty consistent. Whenever stories surface regarding changes at the Costco Food Court they get plenty of attention because of that consistency.

The last major change to the Food Court menu was nearly six years ago when the Issaquah based company discontinued the Polish Sausage. That decision is still bemoaned by Costco shoppers and one many would like to see reversed.

That's not to say there hasn't been a series of comings and goings at the Costco Food Court. The mango smoothie (pictured above) had a limited run last year before being pulled. Other items that have gotten the David Copperfield treatment are the Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich and the Combo Pizza.

However, none of those items have had the staying power of the latest item rumored to be off the food court menu in the next few weeks, as as usual, it's Reddit that had first news of the impending change.

Say Goodbye To The...

Yes, the churro is reportedly on the chopping block. Some say it isn't the churro Costco has been known for as it changed sometime around the pandemic when it briefly left the food court menu in 2020 and then returned.

Rumors are that a large cookie will take it's place on the menu and, of course, opinions are already flying as to the decision...but that isn't the only rumored change. the second one could be a real game changer at the food court for cravers of Costco sweets.

And It Is...

Chocolate ice cream is also rumored to be joining the menu by summer of this year. To be clear, Costco corporate has not confirmed (or denied for that matter) the rumors that have been circulating for the last couple of weeks. If you're a Churroholic you get one before they are gone. If you're a chocoholic 2024 could be one sweet summer.