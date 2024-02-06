Another Restaurant in Familiar Kennewick Location Closes

3320 W Kennewick Avenue has seen quite a bit of change over that last decade and change. From the time I moved to the Tri-Cities until March 1st of 2013 it was the home of Jack-son's Kennewick location.

Since that time it has seen a number of businesses come and go. Not long after Jack-son's closed their doors for good, a comedy club called The Elbow Room opened shop. While it seemed like a great idea, the club lasted roughly a year before the laughter died in 2014.

In late 2014 news spread that a new business was giving the location a go. The owner's of Barley's BrewHub opened their doors in September of that year and established themselves as a go to location quickly.

The BrewHub offered 40 different beers and ciders and a menu that was much better than 'standard' bar fare. Barley's was well on it's way to becoming a mainstay in the Tri-Cities and reviving what was a popular spot for many in Kennewick and the area. They were even featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and in January of 2021, nearly one year after the lockdown began, the owner's of Barley BrewHub decide to close their doors due to the climate created by the pandemic mandates. They lasted a little over six years.

Next up was the third area location of the Chicken Shack in February of 2021. It wasn't a charm for the locally owned and operated company as it lasted less than a year before closing.

In 2022 something completely different opened and it was instantly a hit. Bougie Brunch offered a breakfast and lunch menu surrounded by bright colors, neon, and a drink menu that earned raves. The concept and offerings grew in popularity until the afternoon of February 5th when this post hit their Facebook page...

Indefinitely is not permanently, but it also isn't 'we're back next week'. I hope the owners are able to find a way to reopen as they've really found a niche, but the message doesn't seem promising and the once reliable spot could be looking for yet another tenant.