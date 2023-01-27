Bold Kennewick Walmart Thief Swipes Distracted Victim&#8217;s Backpack

Bold Kennewick Walmart Thief Swipes Distracted Victim’s Backpack

Walmart theft suspect (KPD)
Some thefts are more heinous than others

 Suspect accused of taking victim's backpack

 Kennewick Police are looking to ID this man, they say he stole a victim's backpack.

Thursday evening, around 5:30 PM, Police a customer carrying a backpack became distracted, and this guy allegedly took the bag and its contents.

It's serious enough to steal, but taking advantage of a distracted customer is even worse.

Police didn't say if it happened in the store or checkout line, but they are searching for him.

Anyone who may have information, or knows who this is, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

 

