Body Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato

Area near Wapato where burned-out car found (Google maps) Area near Wapato where burned-out car found (Google maps) loading...

Little is known at this time, but the investigation has begun.

Officials alerted to a body found in a burned-out car

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 16th, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department was notified about a burned-out car that was in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile SE of Wapato near Highway 97.

Upon arrival, Sheriff's Deputies, FBI agents, and Yakama Nation Tribal Police found a partially burned body inside the car, which appeared to have been completely consumed. No word yet if the car was still on fire, or extinguished when officers arrived.

The body was identified as male, crime scene investigators are treating this as of now as a homicide. No further information has been released, but anyone who may have details or know anything, call (509)-574-2569.