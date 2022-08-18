BFT Offering Shuttle Service To The Fair

(Richland, WA) -- Benton Franklin Transit says the shuttle is back for the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo. The transit agency says they'll be running the shuttle to and from the Fairgrounds, originating at several points in the Tri-Cities. The locations follow below. The shuttles are often standing room only, but you can take whatever you wish on board, as long as it fits on your lap

Kennewick

Lampson Stadium

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 30 minutes

4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. with service every 15 minutes

Kamiakin High School

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 60 minutes

4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. with service every 30 minutes

Pasco

22nd Avenue Transit Center

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 60 minutes

4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. with service every 30 minutes

HAPO Center

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 60 minutes

4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. with service every 30 minutes

Richland

Knight Street Transit Center

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 60 minutes

4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. with service every 30 minutes

Tulip Lane Park and Ride

9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. with service every 60 minutes

4:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. with service every 30 minutes

West Richland, Benton City & Prosser

Getting to the fair:

Ride your normal BFT route to the Knight Street Transit Center and catch the Fair Shuttle.

Getting home:

BFT will provide ONE (1) direct return shuttle each night of the fair, leaving at 10:30 p.m. to:

Flat Top Park (West Richland)

9th and Dale (Benton City)

Across from Food Depot (Prosser)

If you plan on leaving the fair within normal BFT service hours, a shuttle can be taken to Knight Street Transit Center where you can board your normal bus route home. Note: If riding Route 170 to Benton City or Prosser, last departure from Knight Street Transit Center is at 7:15 p.m.