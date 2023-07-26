Bellingham Man Undertakes Multi-County Adventure of Crime & Mayhem

Grant County Sheriff's Deputies entered a pursuit of an assault suspect just before 4pm on Saturday, July 22nd upon the request of Union Gap Police.

Authorities from Union Gap had indicated that they had probable cause to arrest the driver, 33-year-old Shaun Jackson of Bellingham. Jackson had stolen items from a Union Gap business and pointed a gun at a witness.

At that time, Union Gap Police, Yakima County officers and Washington State Patrol had attempted to stop the vehicle, but Jackson continued to lead them on a pursuit which eventually came into Grant County on State Route 243. For safety reasons, Washington State Patrol stopped chasing the car after it entered Grant County.

Shortly thereafter, a pickup was stolen near Beverly Burke Road Southwest and Road 15-Southwest. The person reporting said that a pickup had apparently been abandoned earlier that day. That pickup matched the description of the suspect’s original vehicle.

Grant County Deputies soon found the pickup driving east on State Route 262, near Marine View Heights. The vehicle then entered the wildlife refuge from Road K.2-Southeast, swerved at Deputies when reentering State Route 262. The pursuit continued until the fleeing pickup caught fire and became disabled when driving through a field.

Shaun Jackson was taken into custody and turned over to Union Gap Police. Also, a female who was accompanying Jackson was identified and released by authorities after questioning.

Jackson is currently lodged in the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of several crimes including felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault, and theft.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.