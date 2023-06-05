Here’s an Old Timey Industry Map of Washington State

This morning, I was initially drawn to a map showing the different industry regions of Washington State, in 1945 - under the direction of Secretary of State Belle Reeves. I then went on an information binge on the life of this extraordinary Chelan County resident - and found gold.

What was your region of Washington State known for in 1945?

Maps of the USA recently republished this gem, originally made under the direction of Washington State’s first female Secretary of State, Belle Reeves.

PHOTO CREDIT: maps-of-the-usa.com/ PHOTO CREDIT: maps-of-the-usa.com/ loading...

Belle Reeves moved to Washington State, after she and her newspaper husband Frank Reeves, “Lost Their Shirt” in an Idaho mining investment that went bad. Her family then moved to North Central Washington in 1900 and spent a large portion of her life on a large apple orchard just outside of Wenatchee.

Frank eventually shifted from the newspaper publishing industry into law - joining his brother’s law firm. Frank Reeves was credited as being an integral part of the 1899 creation of Chelan County.

After her husband retired in 1922, Belle ran for State Representative from Chelan County. Belle held the office for 16 years, through eight regular and special sessions. In office, she focused on legislation to help fruit tree growers in Eastern Washington, as well as supporting education and child welfare.

"On January 26, 1933, Frank Reeves died on the House floor while cheering on his wife, who was giving a speech against a memorial to Congress recommending the reinstatement of national prohibition. Belle remained in office and maintained their family orchard near Wenatchee." - Thurston Talk

In February 1938, Secretary of State Ernest Hutchinson died unexpectedly. Needing someone to fill out his term of office, Governor Clarence Martin appointed, then 63 year old Belle Reeves, to the Secretary of State position.

Belle Reeves was the first female Secretary of State of Washington. Photo credit: Washington State Digital Archives, Portraits of Secretaries of State, 1889-2002 Belle Reeves was the first female Secretary of State of Washington. Photo credit: Washington State Digital Archives, Portraits of Secretaries of State, 1889-2002 loading...

Reeves finished the term and won landslide reelections in 1940 and 1944.

Belle Reeves and Governor Clarence Martin (right) promote Washington Egg Grades Week in 1938. Photo credit: Washington State Digital Archives, Susan Parish Photo Collection, 1889-1990 Belle Reeves and Governor Clarence Martin (right) promote Washington Egg Grades Week in 1938. Photo credit: Washington State Digital Archives, Susan Parish Photo Collection, 1889-1990 loading...

Belle Reeves passed on January 2, 1948 in Olympia.

She received the only state funeral ever held in the House Chamber of the Washington State Legislature.

Belle Reeves was 'one of the most highly respected public officials ever to hold office in this state.' -Washington Governor Monrad Wallgren

INFO SOUCRES: maps-of-the-usa.com, ThurstonTalk.com, Legacy Washgington