Arrest Made in Community College Fire in Milton-Freewater

Arrest Made in Community College Fire in Milton-Freewater

(Milton-Freewater, OR) -- An arrest made after an apparent arson sent flames into the air on campus at one community college. This happened back on August 15th around 5:50am. Crews raced to the scene of the Blue Mountain Community College for a fire that was burning the west side of a campus building.

Get our free mobile app

Firefighters were able to get things out fairly quickly, but not before a lot of damage went down. It was on Wednesday morning authorities arrested Araceli Contreras in connection with the arson. Investigators think she had started the fire on the outside of building. No one was inside at the time. Contreras has caught in the 700 block of N. Russell Street in Milton-Freewater. She's in Umatilla County Jail on Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Arson in the First Degree

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: arson, Blue Mountain Community College, fire
Categories: KONA News, Local News, Oregon News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA