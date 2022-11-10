Arrest Made in Community College Fire in Milton-Freewater

(Milton-Freewater, OR) -- An arrest made after an apparent arson sent flames into the air on campus at one community college. This happened back on August 15th around 5:50am. Crews raced to the scene of the Blue Mountain Community College for a fire that was burning the west side of a campus building.

Firefighters were able to get things out fairly quickly, but not before a lot of damage went down. It was on Wednesday morning authorities arrested Araceli Contreras in connection with the arson. Investigators think she had started the fire on the outside of building. No one was inside at the time. Contreras has caught in the 700 block of N. Russell Street in Milton-Freewater. She's in Umatilla County Jail on Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and Arson in the First Degree