Are There still Drive-in Movies in Washington State?

When was the last time you went to a drive-in movie? My last one was the last summer that The View-Dale drive-in in Wenatchee was operating.

I remember when I was a kid Mom and Dad would pack us all in his vintage 51 Ford woody. They would throw a mattress in the back, and we would go to the drive in Movies.

If I took a date to the Drive-in, we would have a cooler stocked with drinks and then stop and get a pizza. We would cover them with a blanket thinking we were getting away with something.

Years later I would take my family to View Dale drive-in in Wenatchee.

Texas used to have to most drive-in theaters in the United States with over 400, now they are down to 20.

Now we only have a few drive-in theaters left in Washington State.

Rodeo Drive-In Theatre 7369 WA-3, Bremerton, WA 98312

google maps google maps loading...

The largest in the state

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre, 1403 N Monroe Landing Rd, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

google maps google maps loading...

Long-running outdoor theater with a go-kart track & snack bar serving pizzas & sandwiches.

Wheel-In-Motor Movie Drive In, 210 Theatre Rd, Port Townsend, WA 98368

google maps google maps loading...

Operating since 1953, now with FM Dolby stereo sound on your car radio.

Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre, 444 Auto View Rd, Colville, WA 99114

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Showing movies and serving up fun since 1953.

Skyline Drive In Theater, 182 SE Brewer Rd, Shelton, WA 98584

google maps google maps loading...

An honorable mention goes out to:

The Starlight M-F Drive In Theater, 84322 OR-11, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862

google maps google maps loading...

Join them for their 62nd season, open on the weekend spring summer and fall.

I made some phone calls and all of the Drive-in theaters mentioned here will be open this spring. If you can, try to go to a drive-in movie. It's just fun.