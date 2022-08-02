Apparent Heat Related Death in Richland

(Richland, WA) -- The heat wave may have now taken a deadly toll right here in the Ti-Cities. That's as a man from Richland dies from what appears to be the extreme hot weather. The Benton County Coroner's office say the victim, 38-year-old Sean Aaberg apparently collapsed outside off the 1500 Block of Thayer Drive Monday. He was thought to have been homeless, and while the death is thought to be related to the extreme temperatures, the official cause is on hold pending a toxicology test. His body temperature was at more than 104 degrees at the time of his death.