ALERT: 8-18 Inches of New Snow in Washington Cascades by Tuesday

This could be the last big storm before a huge warming trend by the end of the week.

Winter Storm Hits Washington Cascades Tonight Thu Tuesday

If you thought spring was here already, you would be wrong. A large storm that buried parts of northern California with snow is now hitting Washington State starting tonight. The storm is forecast to bring 8-18 inches of snow to the Washington State Cascade mountains and a possible 40+ mph winds. That combination of snow and wind would make for treacherous driving conditions throughout the Washington State passes over the next couple of days.

Snoqualmie Pass Expecting Heavy Snow

The forecast for Snoqualmie Pass calls for a possibility of 8-18 inches of new snowfall by Tuesday evening. Travel areas affected by the storm include WA-12, WA-20, and WA-26 with heavy snow above 3,000 feet in Washington and over 4,000 feet in Oregon. The forecast for Snoqualmie Pass Monday and Tuesday are as follows:

Today - Snow

Snow is likely between 11 am and 2 pm, then rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values are as low as 24. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%—new snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

Tonight - Snow

Rain and snow before 5 am, then snow showers. Cloudy, with a low of around 31. Wind chill values as low as 24 possible. South wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected.

Tuesday - Snow

Snow showers. Cloudy. High near 34, with temperatures falling to around 32 in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 21. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches is possible.

Tuesday Night - Snow

Snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Wind chill values as low as 18. West wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches expected.

WSDOT wants to make sure before you venture out that you check the current WSDOT pass reports. You can see them all by clicking here.

