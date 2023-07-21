There are so many unique places to see in Oregon. You will find several types of landscapes there, from pretty coastal towns along the Pacific Ocean coastline, a high desert, Cascade mountain ranges, and temperate old mossy-covered rainforests waiting to be discovered by you. The phrase, 'There's something for everyone,' is often overused, but in Oregon, it's really true! You've got to visit some of these amazing and unique places at least once in your lifetime.

TOURISM IN OREGON

The tourism industry in Oregon is a billion dollar business. In 2022, travelers boosted the Oregon economy by bringing in some $13 billion dollars.

Portland gets the most visitors to Oregon. It is known as a progressive town where people of all sorts of lifestyles and cultures feel safe to visit. The second largest city in Oregon that keeps getting visitors is Eugene, home of the Oregon Ducks. It is about an hour away from the Pacific Coast and is a respite from larger cities like Salem and Portland. The University of Oregon brings in over 23,000 college students each year.

THERE'S SO MUCH TO SEE IN OREGON

Let's take a peek at seven places in Oregon that I think everyone should visit. These are all on my bucket list! My list includes shipwrecks, funky museums, an eclectic teahouse and pub, a bizarre nightclub, an old mansion that has been a filming location for several movies including a slasher film that is banned in several countries, an a lake created by an asteroid!

7 Unique Places to See in Oregon Put each of these places on your Visit Oregon bucket list!

