5 Food Items That Are Expected To Cost More in 2024 in Washington State

As we head into 2024, you'll see some food items getting more expensive in the New Year and some of these items might be surprising to you.

How Much Are Meats, Fruit, And Vegetables Expected To Go Up In Price In WA State?

Some items will also get cheaper but I'm going to focus on these five items that might cost you a bit more this year in Washington State because no one likes sticker shock.

Thanks to Better Homes and Gardens, here are five items that'll cost a little more in 2024 in Washington State:

1. Meat: Beef, veal, pork, and some poultry items are anticipated to increase their prices. As per recent research, meat prices in Washington state have already increased due to several factors like the closure of meatpacking plants during the pandemic that resulted in a reduction in supply, the rising cost of livestock feed grains, and the reduction in the number of beef cattle.

2. Fats and oils: Another food item that is slated to be costlier in Washington State is fats and oils that are used in cooking. The price of vegetable oil has already doubled in the last few months, as per Bloomberg, and it’s expected to continue in the coming years.

3. Processed fruits and vegetables: An essential ingredient in most of the cooking, processed fruits and vegetables, are also expected to cost more in 2024. Washington State is the biggest producer of certain fruits and berries that are widely used in the food industry, but in recent years, the yields of some crops have reduced due to bad weather conditions and changes in the climate.

4. Sugars and sweets: You'll likely see a rise in the cost of sweeteners and candies widely used in the food industry. The rising demand for sugar and decreasing supply are some of the primary reasons for the increase in the cost of sugars. Another factor leading to the rise in the cost of sweeteners and candies is the increase in the cost of transportation and packaging due to inflation and transportation costs.

5. Nonalcoholic beverages and Dairy: The cost of nonalcoholic beverages such as soda and juices, and dairy products like yogurt, cheese, and milk, seems to be on the rise as well. The factors causing a hike in the cost of these food items include the rise in the prices of raw materials like sugar, fruit concentrates, and milk, as well as the increase in transportation costs.

As you can see, some food items will get more expensive in 2024, so it is best to adjust your budget so you'll be prepared.

