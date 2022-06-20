Yakama Nation Police Request Help Finding Missing Person

(Toppenish, WA) -- The Yakama Nation Police Department has been looking for 40-year-old Benita D. Long since March 26, 2022. Long has short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the chin. Long is 5’3”, has tattoos on the forearm and knuckles and has a burn scar on one leg. He was last heard from in Yakima, and last seen at El Corral in Toppenish. Authorities are now asking for public.

Anyone with potentially relevant information can call Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933.