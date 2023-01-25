IRS Says File Electronically If You Want a Fast Refund
Have you noticed the IRS is talking about tax returns already?
Internal Revenue Service officials say more than 160 million individual tax returns for the 2022 tax year are expected to be filed, with most before the April 18 tax deadline. Most taxpayers face an April 18 deadline this year due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C falling on April 15.
Do you expect a refund this tax season?
IRS officials say if you expect a refund it'll arrive within 21 days of when you file electronically if you choose direct deposit - similar to previous years. Last year's average tax refund was more than $2,800.
Haven't seen your refund? Check the feature“Where's My Refund?” tool at IRS.gov.
While taxpayers are busy with preparing taxes scammers are also busy
IRS officials reminds taxpayers to protect personal and financial information throughout the year and watch out for IRS impersonation scams, along with other schemes, that try to trick you out of your hard-earned money. The schemes can involve text message scams, e-mail schemes and phone scams. This tax season, the IRS also warns people to watch out for signs of potential unemployment fraud. A news release from the IRS says last year, there was an uptick in text messages that impersonated the IRS.
Watch for scams on your cell phone
Other than IRS Secure Access, the IRS does not use text messages to discuss personal tax issues, such as those involving bills or refunds. The IRS also will not send taxpayers messages via social media platforms." The IRS also doesn't use email to contact individual taxpayers about problems or concerns.
