Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as deputies and asking for money.

On Friday, Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said they received two reports of subjects claiming to be Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Warrants Department.

The scammers tried to get callers to send them money in the form of gift cards, stating the caller will be arrested if they refuse to do so.

The scammers also solicited people for personal information.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is advising everyone to be aware of these scams and to not send any money or personal information to strangers.