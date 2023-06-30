The mother of missing autistic Rock Island man has asked KPQ to republish this story in an effort to remind the public her son is still missing.

The mother of a 25-year-old autistic man from Rock Island is asking for help from boaters on the Columbia River to look for her son along the shore from Rock Island southward.

Margaret Tiley says a search crew found the shoes and bicycle of her son Jesse Robert Cadenas on a trail close to the railroad tracks leading to the Rock Island Railroad Bridge.

She told KPQ News that searchers think Cadenas may have fallen into the river. The Douglas County Sheriff's Department has since concluded Cadenas is in the river.

Tiley says she last saw her son at 10pm June 19 and noticed him missing at 8am June 20. He has been described as verbal, but reluctant to talk to strangers.

Anyone with information about Cadenas is also asked to call Rivercom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911.

Cadenas is 5'6" tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a tank top and/or a blue plaid shirt and was likely on his mountain bicycle.

He also reportedly left his wallet and cell phone at home.