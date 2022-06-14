Yakima Police Deploy K9 Unit, Storm Residence After Hearing Gunfire

(Yakima, WA) --It started with reports of a woman firing multiple shots on N 6th Ave in Yakima Monday, but as officers arrived the residence, they heard another gunshot. They tried negotiating with a the female suspect who was uncooperative. While contacting the woman, the responders heard another voice call out for help from inside. YPD unleashed a K9 unit and entered the home.





Officers located a female inside the residence, later revealed to be a domestic partner. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident.