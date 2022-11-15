Yakima Law Enforcement Job Fair Set For Thursday

If you've ever thought about a law enforcement career you'll want to plan for a special job fair coming up Thursday, November 17. Yakima Police Department officials say WorkSource Yakima will be hosting a Job Fair for Local Police & Corrections on that day from 10:30a.m. - 1:30p.m., at the WorkSource Office located at 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Drive in Union Gap.

Jobs are open in many different areas

A press release says a variety of jobs are available in many different categories including Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Department of Corrections, Union Gap Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, WA State Patrol and the Yakima Training Center.

Be prepared for an interview by having your resume in hand.

The recruitment officer for the YPD says officers love Yakima

Yakima Police Department Recruitment Officer Hailie Meyers who works every day trying to attract people to work in the area says while they do have people retire early or leave the area it's not because of the way officers are treated in Yakima or because of any other political problems. Meyers also says they're not seeing a large amount of officers looking for jobs from larger cities. So while other departments around the country are seeing many officers leave because of the way they're being treated and because of the pressure they're now under it's not happening in the Yakima Police Department.

Meyers says that's mainly because people support officers and their work in the Yakima Valley.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked