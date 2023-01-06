How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising

Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.

The case rate in Yakima County from November 15 to December 26 increased by 163%.

On November 15, Yakima County reported a case rate of 54 per 100,000 and on December 26, the case rate was 142 per 100,000. But health district officials say the numbers may be higher "given the availability of at-home test kits."

Currently the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Yakima County has increased by 233% from 1.5 per 100,000 on November 15 to 5.0 per 100,000 on December 26.

The Yakima Health District says during December of last year Yakima County reported seven deaths due to COVID-19. "For reference, September, October, and November combined reported 6 deaths due to COVID-19."

If you're looking for a COVID-19 booster a shot clinic will be held January 25, 2:00pm-4:00pm at Perry Technical Institute located at 2011 W Washington Avenue.

COVID-19 and flu outbreaks continue to happen in Yakima County.

A press release says "on January 4, there were 15 active COVID-19 outbreaks, 2 flu outbreaks and 1 flu and COVID-19 outbreak. Of the 15 COVID-19 outbreaks, 7 are from nursing homes, 4 are from substance use disorder treatment facilities, 3 are from adult family homes or supported living, and 1 is from an assisted living facility. The 2 flu outbreaksare from assisted living facilities.

