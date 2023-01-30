More Pain At The Pump in Yakima As Gas Prices Rise

Gas prices are up again this week along with everything else including grocery prices. Officials at GasBuddy say the statewide average is $4.12 cents a gallon. But if you're in eastern and central Washington you're paying an average price of $3.83 per gallon. Prices are up 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week.

If you pump diesel you're also paying more this week

The price of diesel is up 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon. GasBuddy officials say

in Yakima are 32.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 0.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station is in Wapato priced at $3.25 per gallon on Sunday.

No good news about the future of gas prices like everything else

"The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn't fully recovered from December's cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that's just around the corner," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5."

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.25 per gallon while the highest was $5.39 per gallon, a difference of $2.14.

Remember when ? Look at 2015?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

January 30, 2022: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

January 30, 2021: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

January 30, 2020: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 30, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 30, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 30, 2017: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 30, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $1.80/g)

January 30, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

January 30, 2014: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

January 30, 2013: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $3.99/g, up 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.87/g.

Seattle- $4.21/g, up 8.5 cents per gallon from last week's $4.12/g.

Washington- $4.02/g, up 11.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.90/g.

