Gas Prices Still High But Cheapest In The State Is In Wapato

The gas bills are climbing as Washington State continues to pump the most expensive gas in the nation but average gasoline prices in Yakima down 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week. In Yakima gas is selling for an average of $4.48 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

PRICES ARE DOWN BUT STILL EXPENSIVE IN YAKIMA

GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 55.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon. Gas is selling for an average of $4.93 a gallon in Washington State.

WAPATO AGAIN HAS THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE STATE

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the state is in Wapato with gas selling for $3.83 per gallon Sunday at the Wolfden.

The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE IS UP THIS WEEK

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

MILD INCREASES EXPECTED IN THE NEAR FUTURE

"With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation's states seeing gas prices rise last week," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He says while the price increases could continue this week he expects them to be "fairly mild."

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

July 17, 2022: $5.04/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)

July 17, 2021: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 17, 2020: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2019: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 17, 2018: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 17, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 17, 2016: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2015: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 17, 2014: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 17, 2013: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.85/g, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.93/g.

Seattle- $5.04/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $5.04/g.

Washington- $4.87/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.91/g.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)