Gas Prices Still High But Cheapest In The State Is In Wapato
The gas bills are climbing as Washington State continues to pump the most expensive gas in the nation but average gasoline prices in Yakima down 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week. In Yakima gas is selling for an average of $4.48 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.
PRICES ARE DOWN BUT STILL EXPENSIVE IN YAKIMA
GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 55.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon. Gas is selling for an average of $4.93 a gallon in Washington State.
WAPATO AGAIN HAS THE CHEAPEST GAS IN THE STATE
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the state is in Wapato with gas selling for $3.83 per gallon Sunday at the Wolfden.
The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE IS UP THIS WEEK
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
MILD INCREASES EXPECTED IN THE NEAR FUTURE
"With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation's states seeing gas prices rise last week," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
He says while the price increases could continue this week he expects them to be "fairly mild."
REMEMBER WHEN?
Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:
July 17, 2022: $5.04/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)
July 17, 2021: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)
July 17, 2020: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
July 17, 2019: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)
July 17, 2018: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
July 17, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 17, 2016: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
July 17, 2015: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
July 17, 2014: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
July 17, 2013: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Tacoma- $4.85/g, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.93/g.
Seattle- $5.04/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $5.04/g.
Washington- $4.87/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.91/g.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday